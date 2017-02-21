What helps Minnesota seniors age in place? U researcher has some clues
Finlay, 28, an environmental gerontologist at the University of Minnesota, has made fascinating discoveries with broad implications for city planners, architects and builders. In her chosen field, the one she hopes to pursue as her life's work after getting a doctorate in 2018, Finlay's focus is senior citizens and how they interact physically and emotionally with their homes and neighborhoods.
