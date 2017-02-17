TB testing planned at Central Middle School
Parents of children in Central Middle School in Eden Prairie received an email and phone call on Wednesday, Feb. 9, reporting that someone at the school had been diagnosed with TB . Hennepin County Public Health communication manager Bill Belknap said that because of patient privacy laws, it could not be revealed whether the person was a student or staff member.
