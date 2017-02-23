Q&A with Vikings GM Rick Spielman: 'I hate failure with a passion'
The Minnesota Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman spoke about the NFL draft at Vikings headquarters in Eden Prairie, Mn., Tuesday, April 26, 2016. Zimmer, who may be the toughest human being out there trying to coach with one eye through the season, which is not an excuse either.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eden Prairie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fired nurses accuse Fairview Southdale Hospital... (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|Linda
|106
|Review: Brentwood Park Townhomes (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|seandell2006
|2
|More Allegations Against Edina Man Charged In U...
|Oct '16
|Amerikkka
|7
|No Laughing Matter: Ad Targets DFLer's Joke Dur...
|Oct '16
|Dr Wu
|4
|Man Turns Himself In After Fatal Stabbing In Ed... (May '16)
|May '16
|Obligatory Jokster
|2
|In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12)
|Mar '16
|Three Days 3 Miles
|13
|Police check hotel guest list (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Informer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eden Prairie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC