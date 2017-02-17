Just Sold: Excelsior Group sells office center to church
The River Valley Church, which has eight locations throughout the Twin Cities, is moving its southwest suburban campus from leased space in Eden Prairie to the Crosstown Office Center at 10801 Red Circle Drive in Minnetonka. Enter your user name and password in the fields above to gain access to the subscriber content on this site.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.
Add your comments below
Eden Prairie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fired nurses accuse Fairview Southdale Hospital... (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|Linda
|106
|Review: Brentwood Park Townhomes (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|seandell2006
|2
|More Allegations Against Edina Man Charged In U...
|Oct '16
|Amerikkka
|7
|No Laughing Matter: Ad Targets DFLer's Joke Dur...
|Oct '16
|Dr Wu
|4
|Black Minnesota man is arrested for walking in ...
|Oct '16
|Honor Student
|2
|Man Turns Himself In After Fatal Stabbing In Ed... (May '16)
|May '16
|Obligatory Jokster
|2
|In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12)
|Mar '16
|Three Days 3 Miles
|13
Find what you want!
Search Eden Prairie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC