House passes Sunday liquor sales bill
The Minnesota House voted overwhelmingly on Monday in favor of allowing liquor stores to be open on Sundays - a political turnaround that seemed nearly impossible four years ago. Back in 2013, Rochester DFL Rep. Tina Liebling offered an amendment to legalize Sunday liquor sales.
