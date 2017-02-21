House passes Sunday liquor sales bill

House passes Sunday liquor sales bill

Read more: Post-Bulletin

The Minnesota House voted overwhelmingly on Monday in favor of allowing liquor stores to be open on Sundays - a political turnaround that seemed nearly impossible four years ago. Back in 2013, Rochester DFL Rep. Tina Liebling offered an amendment to legalize Sunday liquor sales.

Eden Prairie, MN

