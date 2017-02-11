Gophers football: First oral commitment of 2018 class is Benny Sapp III
The Gophers' first oral commitment of the 2018 recruiting class is cornerback Benny Sapp III, he announced Saturday night on Twitter. I just wanna thank God for everything he has giving me !..
