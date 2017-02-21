GOP lawmakers seeking to divert South...

GOP lawmakers seeking to divert Southwest light rail money to road, bridge projects

Republicans in the Minnesota Legislature said Monday that they want to take the $929 million in federal funding expected for the Southwest light-rail transit line and instead use it for roads, bridges and other transportation projects. A resolution introduced this week seeks lawmakers' approval to ask the U.S. Department of Transportation to redirect its contribution away from the 14-mile line planned to run from downtown Minneapolis to Eden Prairie.

Eden Prairie, MN

