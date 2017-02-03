Former Wheaton man pleads guilty in murder of pregnant wife
A former standout Wheaton College wrestler has pleaded guilty to two counts of intentional second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his pregnant wife. The Hennepin County, Minnesota, attorney's office says 31-year-old Yevgeniy Savenok of Eden Prairie agreed to a sentence of more than 65 years in prison.
