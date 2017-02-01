Fleck: Gophers did 'elite job' in hyper-speed recruiting period
P.J. Fleck had just two and a half weeks to assemble his first University of Minnesota football recruiting class, but he was pleased enough with the 25 players that he spoke in front of media for nearly an hour Wednesday evening about his newest Gophers. Recruiting analysts believe Fleck brought legitimate Big Ten talent with him in his transition from Western Michigan, and it was a transformative 26-day period for the Gophers.
