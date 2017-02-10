Eden Prairie's Central Middle School ...

Eden Prairie's Central Middle School Notified of Confirmed Case of Tuberculosis

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: KSTP

Hennepin County Public Health made contact with Central Middle School saying the person is currently being treated, and "there was no further risk of exposure at the school," according to the Eden Prairie School District. The district and health department are working together to implement the national guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention regarding national protocol to protect those who may have been exposed.

