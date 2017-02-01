Eden Prairie Man Will Get 65 Years af...

Eden Prairie Man Will Get 65 Years after Guilty Plea in Stabbing Death of Pregnant Wife

Read more: KSTP

An Eden Prairie man will be sentenced to more than 65 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to two counts of intentional second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his wife and unborn child. Thirty-one-year-old Yevgeniy Savenok was previously charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, then-23-year-old Lyuba Savenok, and their unborn son, Ellis.

Eden Prairie, MN

