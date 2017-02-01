Eden Prairie Man Will Get 65 Years after Guilty Plea in Stabbing Death of Pregnant Wife
An Eden Prairie man will be sentenced to more than 65 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to two counts of intentional second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his wife and unborn child. Thirty-one-year-old Yevgeniy Savenok was previously charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, then-23-year-old Lyuba Savenok, and their unborn son, Ellis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.
Add your comments below
Eden Prairie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fired nurses accuse Fairview Southdale Hospital... (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|Linda
|106
|Review: Brentwood Park Townhomes (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|seandell2006
|2
|More Allegations Against Edina Man Charged In U...
|Oct '16
|Amerikkka
|7
|No Laughing Matter: Ad Targets DFLer's Joke Dur...
|Oct '16
|Dr Wu
|4
|Black Minnesota man is arrested for walking in ...
|Oct '16
|Honor Student
|2
|Man Turns Himself In After Fatal Stabbing In Ed... (May '16)
|May '16
|Obligatory Jokster
|2
|In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12)
|Mar '16
|Three Days 3 Miles
|13
Find what you want!
Search Eden Prairie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC