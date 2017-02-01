Eden Prairie Man Will Get 65 Years after Guilty Plea in Stabbing Death of Pregnant Wife

An Eden Prairie man will be sentenced to more than 65 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to two counts of intentional second-degree murder in the stabbing death of his wife and unborn child. Thirty-one-year-old Yevgeniy Savenok was previously charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife, then-23-year-old Lyuba Savenok, and their unborn son, Ellis.

