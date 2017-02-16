Casey Mittelstadt at a glance
Eden Prairie forward Casey Mittelstadt is projected to be a first-round pick in the NHL draft in June. He plans to attend the University of Minnesota next year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eden Prairie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fired nurses accuse Fairview Southdale Hospital... (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|Linda
|106
|Review: Brentwood Park Townhomes (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|seandell2006
|2
|More Allegations Against Edina Man Charged In U...
|Oct '16
|Amerikkka
|7
|No Laughing Matter: Ad Targets DFLer's Joke Dur...
|Oct '16
|Dr Wu
|4
|Black Minnesota man is arrested for walking in ...
|Oct '16
|Honor Student
|2
|Man Turns Himself In After Fatal Stabbing In Ed... (May '16)
|May '16
|Obligatory Jokster
|2
|In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12)
|Mar '16
|Three Days 3 Miles
|13
Find what you want!
Search Eden Prairie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC