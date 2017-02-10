C.J.: Fox 9 meteorologist Ian Leonard faces cancer with grit, blog
He's due back at the weather map after Valentine's Day, but, "I want to be back Monday, the 13th." He's been off air for more than a month for the next phase of treatment of a tumor that required the removal a third of his lower lip in July.
