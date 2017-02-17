Aging resident dies after Eden Prairie caregiver forgot to plug in heart pump

A distracted aide at an Eden Prairie assisted-living center failed to plug in a resident's heart pump at bedtime, and the man didn't live through the night, according to a state investigation released Wednesday. The state Health Department found the facility, Aging Joyfully, at fault in the July 10 death because it had no procedure to ensure the pump would keep operating when switched every night from batteries to electricity from an outlet.

