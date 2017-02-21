4 Tips for a Gorgeous Bathroom Remode...

4 Tips for a Gorgeous Bathroom Remodel That Won't Leave You Broke

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Southern Accents

A full-scale bathroom remodel-even a midrange one-recoups only about 55% to 65% of its cost at resale, so it pays to keep your spending in check. Limit your budget to 5% of your home's value for a powder room or guest bath and 10% for a master bathroom, says Omaha appraiser John Bredemeyer, a spokesman for the Appraisal Institute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Accents.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eden Prairie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fired nurses accuse Fairview Southdale Hospital... (Jul '08) Dec '16 Linda 106
Review: Brentwood Park Townhomes (Mar '12) Nov '16 seandell2006 2
News More Allegations Against Edina Man Charged In U... Oct '16 Amerikkka 7
News No Laughing Matter: Ad Targets DFLer's Joke Dur... Oct '16 Dr Wu 4
News Man Turns Himself In After Fatal Stabbing In Ed... (May '16) May '16 Obligatory Jokster 2
News In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12) Mar '16 Three Days 3 Miles 13
Police check hotel guest list (Mar '16) Mar '16 Informer 1
See all Eden Prairie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eden Prairie Forum Now

Eden Prairie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eden Prairie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Eden Prairie, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,661 • Total comments across all topics: 279,118,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC