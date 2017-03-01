$2.3 million sought at Legislature for young sex trafficking victims
A bill seeking $2.3 million in funding would be the final piece of a $13.3 million statewide plan to help sex trafficking victims in Minnesota. Since the Safe Harbor law was passed in 2011, ensuring that sexually exploited youths are viewed as survivors rather than criminals, advocates have returned to the State Capitol four times for funding.
