Top 10 Food & Beverage Trends for 2017 from Teneo Hospitality Group

Eden Prairie, MN, January 2017 The food revolution that swept America's tables all the way to the White House has reached the kitchens of the country's hotel and resort ballrooms and banquet spaces. Chef-led, millennial-driven, and embracing the issues of sustainability, sourcing, wellness and diversity, the 2017 food & beverage trends show an increasingly complex and sophisticated market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Online.