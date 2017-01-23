To most blessed guy, ALS stands for 'a loving savior'
The stories started even before the smell of Sweet Martha's cookies, being baked by Gary Olson, one of the actual founders of the Minnesota State Fair treat, filled the kitchen in Jack Lee's Eden Prairie home. There was the time that Jack sat on the phone for hours to sign up the Olsons for an appearance on "Family Feud" with Richard Dawson, unbeknown to the Olsons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Eden Prairie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fired nurses accuse Fairview Southdale Hospital... (Jul '08)
|Dec '16
|Linda
|106
|Review: Brentwood Park Townhomes (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|seandell2006
|2
|More Allegations Against Edina Man Charged In U...
|Oct '16
|Amerikkka
|7
|No Laughing Matter: Ad Targets DFLer's Joke Dur...
|Oct '16
|Dr Wu
|4
|Black Minnesota man is arrested for walking in ...
|Oct '16
|Honor Student
|2
|Man Turns Himself In After Fatal Stabbing In Ed... (May '16)
|May '16
|Obligatory Jokster
|2
|In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12)
|Mar '16
|Three Days 3 Miles
|13
Find what you want!
Search Eden Prairie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC