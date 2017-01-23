To most blessed guy, ALS stands for 'a loving savior'

The stories started even before the smell of Sweet Martha's cookies, being baked by Gary Olson, one of the actual founders of the Minnesota State Fair treat, filled the kitchen in Jack Lee's Eden Prairie home. There was the time that Jack sat on the phone for hours to sign up the Olsons for an appearance on "Family Feud" with Richard Dawson, unbeknown to the Olsons.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.