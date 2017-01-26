Tevlin: Preemie in 1942 battled odds, and he won

Calvin Lepp was locally famous almost from the moment he was born, and over the course of the next 120 days, readers of this newspaper followed the progress of "the medicine dropper baby." Born on Jan. 5, 1942, Lepp arrived several months premature at General Hospital and weighed 855 grams, or just under 2 pounds, which at the time was believed to be the smallest baby to ever survive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.