Teachers found dog treat bakery to create jobs for autistic adults
At Finley's Barkery, adults with autism and other intellectual disabilities are paid a full wage to bake and sell dog treats. When Angie Gamades worked as a special education teacher at Chaska High School, she often baked with her students with autism and other intellectual disabilities.
