Minnesota victims of nursing home abu...

Minnesota victims of nursing home abuse and neglect fight back against forced arbitration clauses

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 29 Read more: Star Tribune

Joan Maurer thought she had a strong legal case when she sued a local senior home over the sudden death of her 89-year-old father. In her possession, Maurer had a stack of documents showing that the assisted living facility, Lighthouse of Columbia Heights, had failed to respond promptly when her father, Gerald Seeger, repeatedly vomited and screamed for help while pointing to his badly swollen stomach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eden Prairie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fired nurses accuse Fairview Southdale Hospital... (Jul '08) Dec '16 Linda 106
Review: Brentwood Park Townhomes (Mar '12) Nov '16 seandell2006 2
News More Allegations Against Edina Man Charged In U... Oct '16 Amerikkka 7
News No Laughing Matter: Ad Targets DFLer's Joke Dur... Oct '16 Dr Wu 4
News Black Minnesota man is arrested for walking in ... Oct '16 Honor Student 2
News Man Turns Himself In After Fatal Stabbing In Ed... (May '16) May '16 Obligatory Jokster 2
News In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12) Mar '16 Three Days 3 Miles 13
See all Eden Prairie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eden Prairie Forum Now

Eden Prairie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eden Prairie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Eden Prairie, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,636 • Total comments across all topics: 278,506,117

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC