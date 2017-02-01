Minnesota victims of nursing home abuse and neglect fight back against forced arbitration clauses

Joan Maurer thought she had a strong legal case when she sued a local senior home over the sudden death of her 89-year-old father. In her possession, Maurer had a stack of documents showing that the assisted living facility, Lighthouse of Columbia Heights, had failed to respond promptly when her father, Gerald Seeger, repeatedly vomited and screamed for help while pointing to his badly swollen stomach.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.