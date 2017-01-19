Mat Smart's Eden Prairie, 1971 Coming Up at Playwrights' Center
Core Writer Mat Smart lives in New York now, but spent a handful of years in Minnesota as a Jerome Fellow and a McKnight Fellow in Playwriting at the Playwrights' Center. Smart's time in Minnesota inspired the new play he will be workshopping at the Playwrights' Center in February, called "Eden Prairie, 1971."
