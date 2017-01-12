Kinetic Industries Launches Line of .338 Lapua Brass
The popularity of the .338 Lapua continues to surge, as more and more long-range shooters and hunters discover the superior capabilities of this extraordinary round. To service this increasing demand, Kinetic Industries offers match-grade .338 Lapua brass, Made in the USA, at prices most of our competitors can't touch.
