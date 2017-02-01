Just Sold: Retooled Santorini site se...

Just Sold: Retooled Santorini site sells for $6.72M

Wednesday Jan 25

Shorewood-based Venture Pass Partners has completed the redevelopment of the former Santorini restaurant site at 13000 Technology Drive in Eden Prairie, signing tenants to all four available spaces in the 10,975-square-foot building and selling it to a private investor for $6.72 million.

