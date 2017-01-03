Just Sold: Demand for small retail centers outpaces supply
Jamaica Crossroads LLC and Jamaica Plaza LLC, two private investment entities based in Eden Prairie, have outbid other investors, paying $2.02 million for Jamaica Square, a 13,908-square-foot retail center in Cottage Grove. Enter your user name and password in the fields above to gain access to the subscriber content on this site.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.
Add your comments below
Eden Prairie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fired nurses accuse Fairview Southdale Hospital... (Jul '08)
|Dec 14
|Linda
|106
|Review: Brentwood Park Townhomes (Mar '12)
|Nov '16
|seandell2006
|2
|More Allegations Against Edina Man Charged In U...
|Oct '16
|Amerikkka
|7
|No Laughing Matter: Ad Targets DFLer's Joke Dur...
|Oct '16
|Dr Wu
|4
|Black Minnesota man is arrested for walking in ...
|Oct '16
|Honor Student
|2
|Man Turns Himself In After Fatal Stabbing In Ed... (May '16)
|May '16
|Obligatory Jokster
|2
|In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12)
|Mar '16
|Three Days 3 Miles
|13
Find what you want!
Search Eden Prairie Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC