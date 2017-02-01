Family of Eden Prairie teen who died during dental visit sues
The "negligent and dangerous" actions of an Edina oral surgeon killed an Eden Prairie teenager as she was undergoing routine wisdom teeth extraction, the girl's family is alleging in a lawsuit filed this week in Hennepin County District Court. The medical malpractice/wrongful death suit against Dr. Paul Tompach, who continues to see patients under state licensing board restrictions, alleges that several of his missteps caused the death of Sydney Galleger in June 2015 , shortly before the healthy student-athlete was to make college visits ahead of her senior year.
