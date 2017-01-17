Building Blocks: Emerson Automation S...

Building Blocks: Emerson Automation Solutions

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 20 Read more: Finance and Commerce

Property Description: A few years ago, process instrumentation manufacturer Emerson Automation Solutions decided its 300,000-square-foot flagship building in Eden Prairie was dated and unappealing to a new generation of employees. Opened in 1964, the rectangular building houses 400 people, including 100 in a plant section.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Finance and Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eden Prairie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fired nurses accuse Fairview Southdale Hospital... (Jul '08) Dec '16 Linda 106
Review: Brentwood Park Townhomes (Mar '12) Nov '16 seandell2006 2
News More Allegations Against Edina Man Charged In U... Oct '16 Amerikkka 7
News No Laughing Matter: Ad Targets DFLer's Joke Dur... Oct '16 Dr Wu 4
News Black Minnesota man is arrested for walking in ... Oct '16 Honor Student 2
News Man Turns Himself In After Fatal Stabbing In Ed... (May '16) May '16 Obligatory Jokster 2
News In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12) Mar '16 Three Days 3 Miles 13
See all Eden Prairie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eden Prairie Forum Now

Eden Prairie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eden Prairie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Eden Prairie, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,495 • Total comments across all topics: 278,179,053

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC