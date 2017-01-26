Bruker Announces Acquisition of Nanoi...

Bruker Announces Acquisition of Nanoindenting Leader Hysitron

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: Quality

The acquisition adds Hysitron's nanomechanical testing instruments to Bruker's existing portfolio of atomic force microscopes , surface profilometers, and tribology and mechanical testing systems, expanding Bruker's position in nanomaterials research markets. Hysitron's 2016 revenues were approximately $20 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Quality.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eden Prairie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fired nurses accuse Fairview Southdale Hospital... (Jul '08) Dec '16 Linda 106
Review: Brentwood Park Townhomes (Mar '12) Nov '16 seandell2006 2
News More Allegations Against Edina Man Charged In U... Oct '16 Amerikkka 7
News No Laughing Matter: Ad Targets DFLer's Joke Dur... Oct '16 Dr Wu 4
News Black Minnesota man is arrested for walking in ... Oct '16 Honor Student 2
News Man Turns Himself In After Fatal Stabbing In Ed... (May '16) May '16 Obligatory Jokster 2
News In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12) Mar '16 Three Days 3 Miles 13
See all Eden Prairie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eden Prairie Forum Now

Eden Prairie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eden Prairie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Eden Prairie, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,196 • Total comments across all topics: 278,299,842

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC