After 7 years, an Edina police dog has gone on his last patrol
After seven years as partners, officer Jason Behr is adjusting to a new role in the Edina Police Department and Blade is getting used to a more relaxed life as a well-loved civilian at Behr's home. Together with his handler, officer Jason Behr, Blade located more than 75 suspects, searched more than 100 buildings and played a major role in 150 narcotics inspections, according to the department.
