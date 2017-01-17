A public Uber service? In Southwest m...

A public Uber service? In Southwest metro, officials say it works

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: Star Tribune

Josh Phillips and his daughter Laree, 1, exit the Prime service from SouthWest Transit bus curbside to Laree's daycareTuesday, Jan. 10, 2016, in Eden Prairie, MN.] [email protected] SouthWest Transit is among the pioneers with its Prime service, which offers on-demand rides. Call it public transportation Uber style and it's ushering in a whole new way to offer freedom and flexibility to get around.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eden Prairie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fired nurses accuse Fairview Southdale Hospital... (Jul '08) Dec '16 Linda 106
Review: Brentwood Park Townhomes (Mar '12) Nov '16 seandell2006 2
News More Allegations Against Edina Man Charged In U... Oct '16 Amerikkka 7
News No Laughing Matter: Ad Targets DFLer's Joke Dur... Oct '16 Dr Wu 4
News Black Minnesota man is arrested for walking in ... Oct '16 Honor Student 2
News Man Turns Himself In After Fatal Stabbing In Ed... (May '16) May '16 Obligatory Jokster 2
News In-N-Out Burger: Hastings, MN (Apr '12) Mar '16 Three Days 3 Miles 13
See all Eden Prairie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eden Prairie Forum Now

Eden Prairie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eden Prairie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Eden Prairie, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,132 • Total comments across all topics: 277,993,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC