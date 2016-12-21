We're positive of one thing: Lots of temp negativity in Minnesota

As of 7 a.m., the National Weather Service detected zero communities in the state that were warmer than 0. Winona and Madison take honors with the state's warmest temperature: 0. In the Twin Cities area, Eden Prairie registered minus-10 for the metro's coldest locale, the NWS said. That 9 mile per hour wind was making it feel like 27 below.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.