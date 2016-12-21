Met Council expects $89M transit deficit
The Metropolitan Council is facing an $89 million deficit for transit operations in the coming years, and regional planners say the solution is raising the metro area sales tax - the same push the council and governor made to no avail in this year's legislative session. It may not get much further in 2017 when Republicans control both the Minnesota House and Senate.
