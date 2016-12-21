Land O'Lakes Selects 11 College Stude...

Land O'Lakes Selects 11 College Students For Fellowship To Address Global Hunger

Friday Dec 9 Read more: Agri Marketing

LAND O'LAKES SELECTS 11 COLLEGE STUDENTS FOR FELLOWSHIP TO ADDRESS GLOBAL HUNGER Dec. 9, 2016 Source: Land O'Lakes new release Land O'Lakes, Inc. today introduced its 2016-2017 emerging leaders as part of the cooperative's efforts to find sustainable, practical and achievable solutions to world hunger. The 11 leaders, all of whom are college sophomores from six universities, were selected for the third year of the Global Food Challenge Emerging Leaders for Food Security Program and will be partnered with university professors and with mentors from Land O'Lakes, Inc. to develop plans to fight global hunger.

