Hot Property: TCF Bank and Ridgedale Corner Shoppes in Minnetonka

Details: After a long back-and-forth process with city officials over design and other issues, developer Solomon Real Estate and TCF Bank are now underway on a project to replace the existing the branch near Ridgedale Mall as part of a new multitenant retail building. A 2,400-square-foot TCF branch with an updated look and design will anchor one end of the Ridgedale Corner Shoppes, a 7,800-square-foot "in-line" retail center offering several tenant spaces.

