Child Advocates Urge Minnesota Legislators to Pass 'Erin's Law'

Erin's Law was named after Erin Merryn, an Illinois woman who was intermittently abused by family members from age six to 13. Erin's law provides age appropriate curriculum for kids on personal body safety in pre-K through 12th grade. Educating kids on safe touch, unsafe touch, safe secrets, unsafe secrets, how to get away and tell today if they are being sexually abused.

