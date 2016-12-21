2 days on work crew for driver who touched 110 mph on I-394 in exotic car pack

Ethan Hoover, shown here on his return route in April from a high-speed outing, had this Lamborghini up to 110 mph that afternoon. A couple of days on an outdoor work crew await a Lamborghini driver who has admitted to being among a large pack of exotic sports car drivers who roared along at more than 100 miles per hour through traffic on Interstate 394 on a spring weekend afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.