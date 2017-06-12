WI: Second Eau Claire Tranist Bus May Stop at Woodman's

WI: Second Eau Claire Tranist Bus May...

June 14--Just a month after extending one route to Woodman's Market in Altoona, a second Eau Claire Transit bus also may be headed to the area's largest grocery store. The Eau Claire Transit Commission will hold a public hearing next week on changing Route 4 -- a bus that serves parts of Eau Claire's north side -- to add a stop at Woodman's.

