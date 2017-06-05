Wendel Acquires ADG and Five Bugles, ...

Wendel Acquires ADG and Five Bugles, Expands Presence and Increases Capabilities

Wendel has announced the recent acquisition of Architectural Design Group, LLC to enhance its service offering and market reach in the Midwest United States. ADG's expertise encompasses healthcare and educational facilities, as well as municipal and public safety services.

