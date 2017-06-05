Wendel Acquires ADG and Five Bugles, Expands Presence and Increases Capabilities
Wendel has announced the recent acquisition of Architectural Design Group, LLC to enhance its service offering and market reach in the Midwest United States. ADG's expertise encompasses healthcare and educational facilities, as well as municipal and public safety services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eau Claire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State employees lazy to the bone (Jan '15)
|May 26
|Hopper
|37
|Cellphone Help for Rooting
|Dec '16
|James Jacobs
|1
|Review: Clear Water Real Estate Ent (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Happy Renter
|10
|Review: K-9 Bath Plus (Aug '12)
|Nov '16
|Terri
|3
|Our *NEW* Group for NW Wisconsin Buy & Selling (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|maxwell
|1
|Couple looking for fun!!! (Dec '10)
|Nov '16
|Barnabas_28
|3
|Wisconsin top cop to dispatch election integrit... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|lucious from racine
|2
Find what you want!
Search Eau Claire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC