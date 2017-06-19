Two rescued from Chippewa River
EAU CLAIRE, WI Fire crews rescued two people who were tubing on the Chippewa River. Officials say the high, fast moving water caused the riders' tube to get stuck yesterday near Putnam Hall on the UW-Eau Claire campus.
