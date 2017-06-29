STUDY: Non-profit arts activities gen...

STUDY: Non-profit arts activities generate $32 million a year in La Crosse

According to a new Arts and Economic Prosperity study, non-profit arts activities generate $32 million a year in local spending. It's not something that people typically think brings in dollars, as the city of La Crosse is hoping for a tourism boost this holiday weekend with Riverfest begins a five-day run at Riverside Park on Friday.

