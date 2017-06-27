Rev. Richard O. Goins
The Rev. Richard O. Goins, 85, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, died Tuesday, June 13, 2017, in Vernal, Utah, while returning from a visit to his granddaughter's graduation in Boise, Idaho.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eau Claire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Election Integrity Teams to watch over polling ... (Nov '16)
|5 hr
|braindead repuke
|14
|State employees lazy to the bone (Jan '15)
|5 hr
|braindead repuke
|49
|Watching Scotty Blow (Aug '15)
|5 hr
|braindead repuke
|14
|Country Needs You Mr Trump, Keep Fighting, Don'... (Apr '16)
|6 hr
|Koogle
|2
|Embrace the Trumpet (Apr '16)
|15 hr
|braindead repuke
|7
|BIN LADEN IS DeAD GONE HISTORY (May '11)
|Sat
|Olin Jones
|3
|Scott Walker for President? (Jul '15)
|Sat
|Olin Jones
|10
Find what you want!
Search Eau Claire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC