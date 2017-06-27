Pro-Shot Full Set Video: Drive-By Truckers Perform At 2017 Blue Ox Music Festival
The 2017 installment of the Blue Ox Music Festival featured a headlining performance by Drive-By Truckers . Professionally-shot video footage of the band's complete set from June 10 at Whispering Pines Campground in Eau Claire, Wisconsin has been posted.
