Paul Simon To Appear At Eaux Claires Festival Saturday

Tuesday Jun 13

Paul Simon will make a stop in Eau Claire, Wisconsin Saturday night to play at the Eaux Claires festival. Simon will play with yMusic, a group of six New York City instrumentalists featuring a string trio, flute, clarinet and trumpet.

