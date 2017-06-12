Man inspires others to ride bikes for...

Man inspires others to ride bikes for program that feeds students

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 5 Read more: KNOE-TV Monroe

Several people pedaled their way around Eau Claire, Wisconsin Sunday, supporting an area program that helps supply area students with food during the summer. "Larry has been biking for ages for Feed My People," said Pastor Christine Emerson of St. John's Lutheran Church in Eau Claire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eau Claire Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Election Integrity Teams to watch over polling ... (Nov '16) 18 hr John Johanson 3
Review: Clear Water Real Estate Ent (Jun '09) 22 hr Jane Glasow 12
State employees lazy to the bone (Jan '15) May 26 Hopper 37
Cellphone Help for Rooting Dec '16 James Jacobs 1
Review: K-9 Bath Plus (Aug '12) Nov '16 Terri 3
Our *NEW* Group for NW Wisconsin Buy & Selling (Nov '16) Nov '16 maxwell 1
Couple looking for fun!!! (Dec '10) Nov '16 Barnabas_28 3
See all Eau Claire Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eau Claire Forum Now

Eau Claire Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eau Claire Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. NASA
 

Eau Claire, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,460 • Total comments across all topics: 281,725,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC