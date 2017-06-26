Incredible moment man sees colors for the first time

Incredible moment a color-blind man sees the world in all its glory for the first time - but is most shocked when he sees CHOCOLATE After being handed a pair of Enchroma glasses by friend Heather Hill, a stunned Alex Gruetzmacher can't hold back his tears as the different shades of vehicles around him become apparent. The 25-year-old is instantly taken aback and erupts into expletives as he twists and turns, struck by the distinct oranges, reds and greens around him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.