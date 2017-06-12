Housekeeper finds $12,000 in Eau Clai...

Housekeeper finds $12,000 in Eau Claire hotel room

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: WBAY-TV Green Bay

A man who accidentally left behind $12,000 cash in a hotel room in northwestern Wisconsin has his money back thanks to the honesty of a teenage housekeeper. Seventeen-year-old Natasha Stone was cleaning a room at the AmericInn in Eau Claire on a recent Saturday when she discovered the cash and some personal documents in a cooler that was left behind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eau Claire Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Election Integrity Teams to watch over polling ... (Nov '16) Mon John Johanson 3
Review: Clear Water Real Estate Ent (Jun '09) Mon Jane Glasow 12
State employees lazy to the bone (Jan '15) May 26 Hopper 37
Cellphone Help for Rooting (Dec '16) Dec '16 James Jacobs 1
Review: K-9 Bath Plus (Aug '12) Nov '16 Terri 3
Our *NEW* Group for NW Wisconsin Buy & Selling (Nov '16) Nov '16 maxwell 1
Couple looking for fun!!! (Dec '10) Nov '16 Barnabas_28 3
See all Eau Claire Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eau Claire Forum Now

Eau Claire Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eau Claire Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Eau Claire, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,152 • Total comments across all topics: 281,747,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC