Hello Wisconsin: 2017 Blue Ox Music F...

Hello Wisconsin: 2017 Blue Ox Music Festival - Review & Photos

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: JamBase

The Whispering Pines Campground in Eau Claire, Wisconsin quickly filled up for the 2017 Blue Ox Music Festival . The weather was beautiful all weekend long - save for a spell Sunday morning when some campers arose to a windy storm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eau Claire Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Election Integrity Teams to watch over polling ... (Nov '16) Jun 12 John Johanson 3
Review: Clear Water Real Estate Ent (Jun '09) Jun 12 Jane Glasow 12
State employees lazy to the bone (Jan '15) May 26 Hopper 37
Cellphone Help for Rooting (Dec '16) Dec '16 James Jacobs 1
Review: K-9 Bath Plus (Aug '12) Nov '16 Terri 3
Our *NEW* Group for NW Wisconsin Buy & Selling (Nov '16) Nov '16 maxwell 1
Couple looking for fun!!! (Dec '10) Nov '16 Barnabas_28 3
See all Eau Claire Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eau Claire Forum Now

Eau Claire Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eau Claire Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Cuba
 

Eau Claire, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,364 • Total comments across all topics: 281,772,185

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC