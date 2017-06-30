Craft brewers fear last-minute regulations in budget
Wisconsin's craft brewers and wineries are banding together to head off a plan they fear could force them out of business by prohibiting them from selling their beer and wine where it is made. No bill has yet been introduced, but a proposal in a memo obtained by a conservative group could force brewers and wineries to work with distributors to sell their products instead of selling directly with customers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBAY-TV Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Eau Claire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|BIN LADEN IS DeAD GONE HISTORY (May '11)
|5 hr
|Olin Jones
|3
|Scott Walker for President? (Jul '15)
|5 hr
|Olin Jones
|10
|Embrace the Trumpet (Apr '16)
|5 hr
|Olin Jones
|4
|State employees lazy to the bone (Jan '15)
|5 hr
|Cindy Lou
|43
|Election Integrity Teams to watch over polling ... (Nov '16)
|16 hr
|braindead repuke
|10
|Watching Scotty Blow (Aug '15)
|16 hr
|braindead repuke
|7
|Eaux Claires festival recap: Chance the Rapper ...
|Jun 18
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Eau Claire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC