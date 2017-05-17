Wisconsin football recruiting: Cormac...

Wisconsin football recruiting: Cormac Sampson commits to Badgers

Saturday May 13

Eau Claire, Wis. tight end Cormac Sampson verbally committed to Wisconsin on Saturday.

