UW-Parkside seeks funding support
The University of Wisconsin-Parkside hopes for encouraging news from the state legislature next week in Madison as university officials lobby for funding to support their mission. The Joint Committee on Finance meets Tuesday to discuss a variety of appropriations impacting the University of Wisconsin System for the state's 2017-19 biennial budget.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.
Add your comments below
Eau Claire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cellphone Help for Rooting
|Dec '16
|James Jacobs
|1
|Review: Clear Water Real Estate Ent (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Happy Renter
|10
|Review: K-9 Bath Plus (Aug '12)
|Nov '16
|Terri
|3
|Our *NEW* Group for NW Wisconsin Buy & Selling (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|maxwell
|1
|Couple looking for fun!!! (Dec '10)
|Nov '16
|Barnabas_28
|3
|Wisconsin top cop to dispatch election integrit... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|lucious from racine
|2
|Donald Trump and Mike Pence campaign in Wiscons... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ConcernedVoter
|3
Find what you want!
Search Eau Claire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC