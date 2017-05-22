UW-Parkside seeks funding support

UW-Parkside seeks funding support

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: Kenosha News

The University of Wisconsin-Parkside hopes for encouraging news from the state legislature next week in Madison as university officials lobby for funding to support their mission. The Joint Committee on Finance meets Tuesday to discuss a variety of appropriations impacting the University of Wisconsin System for the state's 2017-19 biennial budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kenosha News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eau Claire Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cellphone Help for Rooting Dec '16 James Jacobs 1
Review: Clear Water Real Estate Ent (Jun '09) Nov '16 Happy Renter 10
Review: K-9 Bath Plus (Aug '12) Nov '16 Terri 3
Our *NEW* Group for NW Wisconsin Buy & Selling (Nov '16) Nov '16 maxwell 1
Couple looking for fun!!! (Dec '10) Nov '16 Barnabas_28 3
News Wisconsin top cop to dispatch election integrit... (Nov '16) Nov '16 lucious from racine 2
News Donald Trump and Mike Pence campaign in Wiscons... (Nov '16) Nov '16 ConcernedVoter 3
See all Eau Claire Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eau Claire Forum Now

Eau Claire Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eau Claire Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
 

Eau Claire, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,377 • Total comments across all topics: 281,225,136

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC